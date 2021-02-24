Bravo Responds to Kelly Dodd Claiming She's Returning to 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 16

It seems that Kelly Dodd jumped the gun announcing she'd be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The 45-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Tuesday, writing, "It's actually kinda funny... I've heard these rumors every year for the last five years. Looking forward to my sixth season #RHOC 16!"

Despite Dodd's declaration, Bravo tells ET that the network has yet to make any casting decisions about season 16 of the reality series.

Dodd has been under fire in recent months for several controversial comments about the COVID-19 pandemic. She previously said that the pandemic was "God's way of thinning the herd."

Dodd later apologized for the comment, saying it was "not what I meant."

"What I meant was, 'Do these pandemics happen because it's God's way?' I'm not God. I'm not insensitive," Dodd said on her Instagram Story. "I feel bad for all the families that have lost loved ones, and I do think we should all stay at home and protect everybody. That's not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended, OK? I'm sorry."

But Dodd continued to upset followers, later going out to eat with her daughter and celebrating not wearing a mask.

In December, Dodd addressed her COVID-19 comments, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that her "thinning the herd" comment was "the stupidest thing I've ever said."

Dodd was later criticized for wearing a "Drunk Wives Matter" hat at her bridal shower last fall, which many found to be offensive to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Calling her decision to wear the hat a "mistake," Dodd explained, "I'm a human being. I make mistakes. Everybody has said and done things in their lives that they regret, and I regret these things. I freaked out. It wasn't right."

Dodd was recently let go as a spokesperson for Positive Beverage as a result of her controversial comments and behavior.

In January, when fans were calling for RHOC to be canceled, Bravo host Cohen replied, "I think. you mean reBOOT," implying a potential casting shakeup.