Bravo Announces New Late-Night Series 'Bravo's Chat Room' Featuring Network Stars

Need more Bravo in your life? Good news! The network has announced a brand new late-night series called Bravo's Chat Room is premiering on Sunday, Sept. 27, directly following Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The show is executive produced by Cohen and hosted by Summer House star Hannah Berner. Stars of the chat room will include Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams, Below Deck's Kate Chastain, and Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant.

"I am thrilled for these Bravo ladies who already have such big personalities on our network to come together (virtually) for the ultimate group chat," Cohen said in a statement. "Their quick wit and powerful observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop-culture landscape delivered in a way that only Bravo can."

The group will be discussing pop culture news of the week, big Bravo moments, current events, their personal experiences and more. So far the show is greenlit for six episodes, which will air Sundays and Mondays through Oct. 12.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the show is being taped remotely from each panelist's home.

Bravo's Chat Room premieres Sunday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET.