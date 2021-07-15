Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Husband Sean Hit With Lawsuit Over $45K in Alleged Unpaid Rent

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean Burke, are being sued over matters involving a home they were renting in Newport Beach, California.

According to the lawsuit, the couple are being accused by their former landlord, Karen Ogden, of owing over $45,000 in unpaid rent. The court docs in the civil suit state that Braunwyn and Sean agreed to pay $15,000 a month to rent the mansion, which they started leasing in January 2020 and lived in with their seven kids.

The docs state that Ogden gave the couple an eviction notice on June 16.

In October 2020, Braunwyn gave ET's Lauren Zima a tour of the mansion she and her family were renting, which included a workout room, private nightclub room complete with a stripper pole and a personal theater. At the time of the tour, Braunwyn told ET that Sean was not living there.

In regard to the lawsuit, ET has reached out to Braunwyn's rep, said, "Sean and Braunwyn were surprised to find out about the unlawful detainer complaint through press, as they were not personally served. After consulting with legal counsel on this matter, they are doing everything they can to resolve it."

The couple's legal woes come just a few days after the Real Housewives of O.C. alum and her husband announced that they were temporarily separating after 26 years of marriage. The pair explained that they would continue to co-parent their seven children, even with Braunwyn planning on living in Hawaii and Sean continuing to live in Newport Beach.

Braunwyn came out publicly as lesbian in December, and explained that she and Sean would remain married, but in an open relationship. Earlier this year, Braunwyn struck up a relationship with Fernanda Rocha -- who had appeared on RHOC in the past.

