Brandy, Erykah Badu & Teyana Taylor Show Off Their Rap Skills During Epic Cypher at 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

Brandy, Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor and H.E.R. delivered an epic performance during the 2020 Hip Hop Awards. While the awards show on Tuesday featured a number of artists delivering their latest hit tracks, it was the R&B singers who some fans crowned the highlight of the night.

Kicking off the "I Wanna Be Down" remix, Taylor showed off her rap skills with H.E.R. calling out the "Black queen with dreams."

They were followed by Badu, who impressed as she spit rhymes, as Brandy rapped about Black women flourishing, saying, "Know you beautiful and Black/ go be proud/ always trust in god, your higher self/ take that vow/ and if they say the sky is the limit then buy a cloud/ and if they can't treat you like an equal/ they not allowed."

Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of the performance and praised the artists, calling them "legends" and "the best part of the show."

"I Love My Black QUEENS," one fan tweeted.

Dont play wit Erykah .... I Love My Black QUEENS 👸🏿👸🏿👸🏿👸🏿 #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/zIfPTChLUs — Bonez (@FinnaRoll1Up) October 28, 2020

Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor, HER & Brandy was the BEST part of the show 😭💗 so much divine feminine energy 👏🏽✨ #HipHopAwards — itsyasminesi (@itsyasminesi) October 28, 2020

Teyana , H.E.R. , Erykah Badu and Brandy ATE tf outta that cypher #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/bItLlfr05x — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) October 28, 2020

Tell me why Teyana Taylor, H.E.R., Erykah Badu, and Brandy just had the hardest Cypher at the HIP-HOP Awards??? 🤯#HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/Sn74dIrRo2 — 𝕵𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖈𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖒𝖊𝖉𝖙™ (@JustCallMe_DT) October 28, 2020

For more of ET's BET Hip Hop Awards coverage, see below.