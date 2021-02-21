Brandi Redmond Hints at 'RHOD' Exit With Cryptic Post

Is Brandi Redmond leaving Real Housewives of Dallas? That's what fans are thinking after the reality star's latest post on Instagram.

Brandi, who has been a part of RHOD since the show's first season, thanked fans for "being apart of my journey these past few years" alongside a message about things coming to an end.

"I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires," wrote Brandi, who welcomed her fourth child, Brilynn, on Feb. 13. "We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you."

"I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end," she continued. "The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers. ❤️."

A source tells ET that Brandi has yet to make a decision about her future on RHOD -- though an exit is possible -- and her post is likely just an announcement that she is continuing to step back from social media after a brief return to announce the birth of her daughter, Brilynn.

Brandi has only posted sparingly since the show came back on air for season 5, as early episodes (and more coming up) focus on past her racial insensitivity. The reality star made headlines last year after a video of her mocking Asians resurfaced online. According to the source, Brandi is choosing to focus on life at home with her new baby rather than the drama of the show.

Whether or not Brandi's post marks her official departure from RHOD, she'll appear through the rest of season 5, which wrapped filming in early fall. The reunion has still yet to film, and casting changes usually come at the end of the season, rather than in the middle of one.

In an interview with ET earlier this month, fellow RHOD star Stephanie Hollman said she was surprised Brandi returned for season 5.

"I was surprised she came back this year at some points because she struggled with it. Like, 'Do I come back? Do I walk away?' It’s a hard thing, I think, for her to put out there, and she knew it would bring up a lot of things and it was a tough decision for her to make to come back," Stephanie said.

"I don’t know if she’s always glad she did, but I think she’s glad she stared it in the face and was at least able to apologize to the audience and people she offended."

Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.