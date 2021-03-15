Brandi Carlile Honors John Prine in Emotional 2021 GRAMMYs 'In Memoriam'

Strumming her guitar, Carlile delivered a heartfelt and beautiful rendition of Prine's powerful final song, "I Remember Everything," which was released after his death on April 7, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19.

Carlile also voiced a sweet, special message for Prine after the performance, sharing, "We thank you, John, for everything."

Before the gala event even kicked off, Prine earned a posthumous GRAMMY Award for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "I Remember Everything," adding an extra layer of meaning and power to the emotional moment.

Prine was one of many late superstars with rich histories in music and at the GRAMMY Awards who were honored for their achievements during this year's In Memoriam segment.

Bruno Mars performed a musical tribute to Little Richard, the Architect of Rock and Roll, while Lionel Richie performed an heartfelt tribute to the iconic Kenny Rogers.

Legendary jazz pianist Chick Corea, a 23-time GRAMMY winner who died in February 2021, was also part of the tribute, along with iconic singer and musician Charley Pride, who also died due to complications from COVID-19 back in December.

The powerful segment also honored rock legend Eddie Van Halen, acclaimed composer Ennio Morricone, country artist Joe Diffie, Mary Wilson and many others.