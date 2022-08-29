Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk: A Timeline of the Exes' Private Romance and Co-Parenting Relationship

The actor and the supermodel were first linked in 2015. However, little was known about their romance at the time due to both stars being notoriously private. Let's take a look back at their love story and how their relationship has evolved as co-parents since their split.

April 2015: Cooper and Shayk are spotted on NYC dates

Cooper and Shayk were first linked together in April 2015, when they were spotted attending a production of Finding Neverland together. Both stars were coming off of high-profile romances. Cooper and model Suki Waterhouse split in March 2015 after two years of dating, and in January of that same year, Shayk split from soccer pro Cristiano Ronaldo after five years of dating.

By May 2015, the two were totally together. The duo was snapped kissing in New York City after going to the late showing of Hamilton at the Public Theater. A source told ET at the time that Cooper was being "quite the gentleman" and wasn't afraid to be affectionate with the model, showering her with lots of PDA. The two were holding hands and "smiling and laughing" the whole time, and "seemed like a couple that are really happy together," the source added.

March 2016: Cooper lays a kiss on Shayk in public

Though Cooper was careful not to show PDA with past loves like Renee Zellweger and Waterhouse, he made an exception for Shayk. The happy couple showed up to the L'Oreal Red Obsession Party as part of Paris Fashion Week in March 2016 and were snapped in a passionate kiss.

Getty Images

July 2016: People are pretty sure Cooper and Shayk were fighting at Wimbledon

Cooper and Shayk appeared to be over the honeymoon phase at Wimbledon a few months later. A bearded Cooper was caught on camera speaking intensely to Shayk, who appeared to be dabbing tears out of her eyes, before crossing her arms and refusing to look at him. Not surprisingly, social media had a field day with the candid clip, speculating on what the two appeared to be arguing over.

November 2016: Shayk is pregnant

But it was all good again by the end of the year. ET confirmed that Shayk was pregnant with their first child together in November 2016, and she debuted her tiny baby bump at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 30.

Getty Images

Her burgeoning belly was also visible in February 2017, when the two were snapped during a romantic beach picnic in Malibu.

December 2016: Engagement rumors



The two sparked rumors that they were engaged when Shayk was spotted with a gorgeous emerald ring on that finger while out and about in Los Angeles.

March 2017: Shayk gives birth

Shayk gave birth to their daughter on March 21, and the couple decided to name her Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, according to her birth certificate.

September 2017: Shayk playfully grabs Cooper's butt in rare PDA appearance together

The parents were affectionate as ever a few months later. The model was snapped grabbing her man's butt during an outing in Malibu.

May 2018: Cooper and Shayk make their red carpet debut at the Met Gala

After three years together, Cooper and Shayk finally made their red carpet debut in style at the 2018 Met Gala. The two held hands as Shayk looked stunning in a gold Atelier Versace gown featuring a feather train, while Cooper looked dapper in Tom Ford.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

December 2018: Cooper supports Shayk at Versace fashion show

Shayk and Cooper have plenty going on in terms of their separate careers, and Cooper made sure to support his girlfriend at the Versace pre-fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange building in New York, where she walked the runway.

January 2019: Cooper and Shayk make a fabulous pair at the 2019 Golden Globes

Shayk returned the favor one month later, when she showed her support for Cooper at the 2019 Golden Globes. Cooper was nominated for two Globes at the awards ceremony, where he looked handsome in an all-white custom Gucci tuxedo. Meanwhile, she looked incredible as usual rocking a curve-hugging gold Atelier Versace number that featured a thigh-high slit.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

February 2019: Shayk shares why she doesn't talk about her relationship

Shayk explained why she's all about her privacy in an interview with Glamour UK.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly," she noted. "I admire it and I think it’s great, but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

February 2019: Cooper thanks Shayk during BAFTAs acceptance speech

Cooper won the 2019 BAFTA Award for Best Original Music at the London, England, ceremony on Feb. 10, and took time out of his speech to thank Shayk.

"I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year," he said.

And while the two didn't pose together on the red carpet, Shayk joined Cooper at the BAFTAs, looking chic in a black suit.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

February 2019: Cooper and Shayk touch down in NYC after big wins at BAFTAs and GRAMMYs

June 2019: Sources say Cooper and Shayk "have been unhappy in their relationship"

A source told ET in early June that the couple was not getting along even before he started filming A Star Is Born.

"Bradley and Irina have been unhappy in their relationship for some time and have tried to make it work," the source said. "They both want the best for their daughter, but seem to be coming to terms with the fact that staying together might not be for the best."

"Their troubles have been going on for quite some time and they even considered splitting during the release of the movie," the source added. "They talked things through a great deal and seemed to hold off and keep up appearances for the time being. It was recommended they delay a split at what seemed to be the peak of his career because the negative attention would take away from the excitement of the release."

According to the source, the two breaking up was a very real possibility. "Bradley and Irina are trying to work it out, and their friends are still holding out hope, but it doesn't look good and friends are concerned [the relationship] won’t last," the source said.

June 2019: Cooper and Shayk call it quits

Just days after rumors circulated that their relationship was on the rocks, multiple sites reported that Cooper and Shayk broke up after four years of dating.

January 2020: Shayk discusses their breakup

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst -- it’s just the nature of a human being,” she told the outlet. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” she continued. “Life without B is new ground.”

January 2021: Source says Cooper and Shayk are "very friendly" after their split

A source told ET a year later that Cooper and Shayk were "a team" when it came to raising their daughter.

"Their co-parenting routine and schedule is going smoothly and they have respect for each other," the source said. "Bradley’s first priority is Lea and Irina is a hands-on mom too. They both want what’s best for Lea, so it’s easy for them to be a team in that regard."

November 2021: Cooper and Shayk spotted arm-in-arm in NYC

Shayk was spotted holding her ex's arm while strolling through Manhattan's West Village, and a source told ET the two were continuing to get along great after she was briefly linked to Kanye West in June of that year.

"Irina and Bradley have been in a really great groove in regards to co-parenting for a while," the source said. "They both love Lea so much and want to be the best parents possible. A lot of Irina and Bradley's interactions and hangouts surround Lea and her schedule, but they also get together on their own."

"They are in a good place and it just works," the source continued. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other."

December 2021: Shayk supports Cooper at his Nightmare Alley premiere

Shayk showed up at the Nightmare Alley premiere to support her ex and posed for red carpet pictures with her friend and fellow model, Stella Maxwell. Cooper spoke to ET about having her there on his big night.

"It's very special," Cooper told ET.

August 2022: Cooper and Shayk reunite in vacation photos

In a rare glimpse into her private life, Shayk Instagrammed photos from a beach vacation she took with Cooper, who a source told ET in July has been quietly dating Huma Abedin. Pictures included the fit pair feeding pigs and one of both their feet in the water. She captioned the photos with a red heart emoji.