Brad Pitt Surprises Missouri State University Graduates With Sincere Video Message: Watch

Once upon a time in Missouri? Brad Pitt, the king of surprise cameos, made a special tribute video message for the graduating class of Missouri State University, which is located in his hometown of Springfield, Missouri.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner was featured in the special message via a Twitter video from President Clif Smart and the school's mascot, Boomer the Bear.

"Our students always say that Missouri State University and Springfield feel like home. It's just a place where people always remember where they've come from," Smart says, before sharing the video from Pitt in quarantine.

"Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shout out to the graduating class of Missouri State University!" the excited actor cheers. "It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but no, we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. You did it, you made it! Enjoy, congrats again, and think big!"

In the clip, the star's honey-colored tresses appear to have grown out, even flipping up at the ends!

Pitt's been keeping busy in quarantine. Last month he appeared as a pseudo weatherman on John Krasinski's Some Good News web show and he also impersonated Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live.

