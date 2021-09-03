Brad Pitt Says His Style Is All About Comfort as He Gets 'Older' and 'Crankier'

Brad Pitt believes in comfort above all. While speaking to Esquire, the 57-year-old actor revealed how his style has changed as the years have passed.

"You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important," he says. "I think it’s as simple as that."

While Pitt is "led by comfort" when selecting his outfits, he's also focused on pieces that are good quality, but not flashy.

"If I have a style, it’s no style. I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity," he says. "I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have."

Brad Pitt seen on the streets of Manhattan on Jan. 9, 2020. James Devaney/GC Images

"I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels. I don’t want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice," Pitt continues. "I like how the lining feels. It’s those details that are important to me. It’s too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don’t want to be billboard."

One item that speaks to his style is a Loro Piana cashmere jacket, which he sports in a new commercial for De’Longhi, an Italian coffee machine brand.

"If I make it to 86, I’ll be wearing it with moth holes," Pitt says of the jacket, which is part of his own wardrobe. "It’s expensive, but if I’m able to wear it for 30 years, it won’t be in the long run. It’s so simple, so sleek. To me, it’s perfect."