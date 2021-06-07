Brad Pitt Producing Film About Harvey Weinstein Exposé With Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan Set to Star

Brad Pitt is producing an upcoming movie based on an exposé on Harvey Weinstein, ET confirms. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are attached to star.

She Said, a Universal Pictures film, will be based on the New York Times best-seller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, two NYT reporters who helped expose Weinstein's history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women.

The former movie mogul is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after convictions for rape and sexual assault against two women. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Mulligan will star as Twohey in the film, while Kazan will play Kantor. Both actresses are in final negotiations on the film, which is set to begin production this summer. Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B will serve as producers, alongside Megan Ellison for Annapurna. Rebecca Lenkiewicz wrote the script, and Maria Schrader will direct.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by numerous women in Hollywood, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Pitt's ex-fiancée.

Paltrow previously shared that Pitt confronted Weinstein after he allegedly made some unwanted advances toward her, and in a 2019 interview with CNN, Pitt explained why he stood up to the producer.

"At that moment, I was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground, and that's how we confronted with things," he said. "I just wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further, because she (Paltrow) was going to do two films."

"I think the interesting thing is that we, Hollywood specifically, but the workplace, men and women's dynamics is being recalibrated," Pitt added. "Recalibrated in a very good way that is long overdue. And I do think that's an important story to tell."