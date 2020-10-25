Brad Pitt Narrates a Joe Biden Campaign Ad

Brad Pitt has lent his voice to the Biden-Harris campaign. The actor narrated a new ad for the presidential campaign, which ran Saturday night during game four of the World Series.

The 60-second ad sees Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden meeting voters, shaking hands and hearing their concerns.

"America is a place for everyone," Pitt says in the ad. "Those who chose this country, those who fought for it, some Republicans, some Democrats, and most just somewhere in between."

The actor notes Americans are "all looking for the same thing -- someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain, to listen, to bring people together, to get up every day and work to make life better for families like yours."

The ad came just one day after Pitt's ex, Jennifer Aniston, revealed she had voted for Biden and dropped off her ballot early.

"I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died," she wrote on Instagram.

Aniston continued, "This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀❤️🗳." ⠀

"PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼," she added.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.