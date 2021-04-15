Brad Pitt Joins Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's Romantic Comedy 'Lost City of D'

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock are working together on another project. The 57-year-old actor will join Lost City of D, Bullock's upcoming romantic action-adventure comedy with Channing Tatum, ET confirms. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.

Pitt and Bullock got their first chance to share the screen in Pitt's Sony action movie, Bullet Train. The two were photographed on set together last month.

In Paramount's Lost City of D, Bullock stars as a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

Pitt will appear in a cameo role, while Patti Harrison, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Daniel Radcliffe also star in the upcoming movie.

Bullock is also producing through her Fortis Films banner, with Liza Chasin and her company, 3dot Productions. Seth Gordon is also attached to produce via Exhibit A. Adam and Aaron Nee are directing and working with Dana Fox on the production draft.

See more on Pitt in the video below.