Boyz II Men to Guest Star on 'Black-ish': Here's Your First Look (Exclusive)

Black-ish is welcoming R&B royalty.

Boyz II Men will guest star as themselves in an upcoming season 7 episode, and only ET can reveal the exclusive first look at the trio on set with Black-ish star Anthony Anderson.

Members Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, and via video chat, Nathan Morris, stop by the ABC comedy when Dre's (Anderson) team at Stevens & Lido needs help on a new marketing campaign. Dre and the team know exactly who to dial up to provide much-needed guidance: Boyz II Men.

Additional details and an airdate for Boyz II Men's guest appearance will be provided down the line.

Season 7 of Black-ish continues to explore stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.

Watch a behind-the-scenes musical moment between Morris, Stockman and the Black-ish cast below.

Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, Jeff Meacham and Katlyn Nichol star in the half-hour series.

Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For more, watch below.

