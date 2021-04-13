Bobby Brown Opens Up About the Death of His Son Bobby Jr. on 'Red Table Talk' (Exclusive)

Bobby Brown is discussing the tragic death of his son, Bobby Brown Jr., on Red Table Talk. The singer appears on Wednesday's episode of the webseries, and in this exclusive clip, he warns about the dangers of drug use, especially among teens and young adults.

Bobby Jr. died on Nov. 18 as a result of drug and alcohol toxicity, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. According to their report, his death was ascribed to the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl." The report also revealed that witnesses told police that, on the night of his death, Bobby Jr. "snorted" a Percocet and cocaine after consuming shots of tequila with friends. His death was ruled "accidental" and no foul play was determined. He was 28 years old.

Bobby talks about drug use among young people today with Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith.

"Kids today, they're trying different things," he says. "They're trying to get as high as they can possibly get. That's a real problem, because they don't know what these drugs are being mixed with these days."

When 20-year-old Willow notes that her generation is "kind of spiraling" and brings up the number of deaths tied to fentanyl, Brown says that "there are murderers out there" creating synthetic drugs.

"It's like they're committing murder," he says. "That's homicide."

Tune-in to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET for Bobby's episode of Red Table Talk. In addition to talking about the death of his son, Bobby appears with his wife, Alicia, to open up about his own addictions and the controversies that have followed him for decades. He'll also reveal who he thinks is responsible for the deaths of his ex-wife, Whitney Houston, and daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. Bobbi Kristina died in 2015 at just 22 years old.