Bobby Brown Has 2 New Intimate Series Coming to A&E: Watch the Teasers

Bobby Brown has not one, but two new projects coming to A&E. The R&B icon is at the center of the two-part documentary, Biography: Bobby Brown, and unscripted series, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.

According to the network, the new documentary will give fans a personal look at the musician’s “journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston.”

In addition to Brown, the documentary features new interviews with friends, family as well as Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill.

“Good or bad, I give you raw and authentic me being me,” the singer says in the trailer. “Make your own decision, make your own assumptions on who Bobby Brown is.”

The second part of the documentary will be immediately followed by the premiere of Brown’s new, unscripted series, which provides an intimate look at his life now. The 12-episode series will give fans “an exclusive look at his life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown, and their children as he focuses on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.”

“Through a lot of prayer and meditation and therapy, I push on from the past,” Brown says in the trailer. “My intentions are to be better in life and everything I do now is for the future of my family.”

Biography: Bobby Brown premieres Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT while Bobby Brown: Every Little Step premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT starting June 7.

