Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Connects With Amanda Kloots After the Deaths of Their Husbands

Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, has made a new friend in Amanda Kloots. The women, who both tragically lost their husbands, connected in person for the first time over the weekend.

Rizzo, whose husband Saget died suddenly last month at the age of 65, posted a selfie with Kloots to her Instagram Story on Sunday, writing, "So grateful to connect with this strong angel of a human. Her insight is so incredible and helpful. Love you already @amandakloots."

Kloots, whose husband Nick Cordero died after a 95-day battle with COVID-19 in July 2020, also shared the selfie to her own account.

"New friends in a club we didn’t ever think we’d be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on. ❤️" Kloots captioned the pic.

Rizzo commented on the post, writing, "If I’m going to be in this club, I’m grateful to have genuine, caring people like you by my side. ❤️❤️❤️"

Rizzo also shared a photo of herself staring at a sunset on the beach from the same day, reflecting on her loss.

"They say the ocean is healing. I know Bob believed that. He loved the ocean so much," Rizzo captioned the pic. "He also loved a good sunset, and would always love to capture one for me. Wishing he was with me to see this one. But so grateful to have the opportunity to be here and take in the sea air and see part of God’s miracle. Actually, I know he’s here. Just wish I brought a couple cigars for us. Oh well, next time. 🌅"

Kloots commented on the photo, writing, "The ocean is so healing!"

Earlier in the day, Kloots and her 2-year-old son with Cordero, Elvis, enjoyed a beach day together, posting videos and pics from the outing.