Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Gets Married in Mexico

It was a time for celebrating this weekend for the family of Bob Saget. The late Full House star's eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, tied the knot with Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, with many of their loved ones in attendance.

Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo, attended the picturesque event, snapping a shot with the bride and writing, "I love you so very much @aubreysaget."

Aubrey's sister, Lara Saget, also shared a snap of the newlyweds saying their vows under a canopy of palm tree branches on the beach.

Aubrey wore a beautiful off-the-shoulder white satin gown while her groom was in a tan suit.

Guests were welcomed to the soiree with a tequila shot and a lime and a tag indicating their table.

Rizzo took a moment to honor her husband with friends, posting a pic holding up cigars, writing, "Saluting Bob with his favorite things... A good cigar."

The wedding comes 10 months after Bob died at the age of 65 in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. His cause of death was determined to be accidental head trauma.

Last month, ET spoke with Rizzo about what she misses most about her husband.

"I want to say everything, but just his protection," Rizzo told ET. "...I felt safer with Bob in the world, 'cause he just took care of everybody so much. He was such a protector and a caretaker. He just made you feel so safe. He handled everything. He took care of everything."

"With him around, I just felt, like, so safe, and so it's almost like my shield is gone," she continued. "But, at the same time, then you learn to do some of those things yourself and then you feel [that] he taught me so many things that now I'm bringing with me. It's a way to kind of keep him around."