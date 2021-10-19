'Blown Away: Christmas': Watch the Trailer for the Holiday Edition Hosted by Bobby Berk (Exclusive)

Blown Away, Netflix’s hit glassblowing competition, is getting into the holiday spirit with an all-new Christmas special. Hosted by Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, the spectacular tinsel-themed showdown will determine the Best in Holiday Blow. And ahead of its November debut, ET has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

“I’ve been a fan of Blown Away since the moment it premiered, so getting the opportunity to host Blown Away: Christmas was an incredible experience,” Berk tells ET. “Fans can expect to see a few familiar faces, along with timed challenges and plenty of creative designs, all with a holiday twist and a doubled cash prize!”

As the trailer teases, those familiar faces include resident evaluator Katherine Gray as well as five fan favorites from the first two seasons returning to the hot shop. And in the spirit of giving, the winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize with an additional $10,000 to be donated to the charity of their choice -- but not before sleighing the competition.

‘Tis the season for redemption and lots and lots of holiday-themed glassblowing puns!

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Blown Away: Christmas premieres Friday, Nov. 19 only on Netflix.