Blink-182’s New Single ‘Quarantine’ Is a Little Too Relatable: Listen

Blink-182 is speaking to our quarantined souls. The band, which is currently made up of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Matt Skiba following Tom DeLonge's departure in 2015, released its new song, "Quarantine," on Friday.

It starts off with some very relatable sarcasm as Hoppus sings, "I guess I'm blessed to be so f**king bored."

The two-minute song then goes into the catchy chorus, "Quarantine, f**k this disease / I'd rather be on Star Tours or stuck at the DMV / Quarantine, no, not for me / I thought that things were f**ked up in 2019 / F**k quarantine."

The song goes on to seemingly make some critical commentary about the response to the coronavirus pandemic, as Hoppus sings, "It'll disappear in April, just like a miracle / We don't need social distance, we don't need old people / So throw the shop doors open and save our economy / We don't need ICU beds or PPE."

The group ends on the line, "I'm never shaking hands again and don't kiss me on the cheek / F**k quarantine."

The group released their most recent album, Nine, in 2019.