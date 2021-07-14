'Bling Empire': Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee Not Returning for Season 2

Season 2 of Bling Empire will be missing two familiar faces. Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee won't be returning for the reality series' sophomore season, ET confirms.

The couple were heavily featured in the season 1 finale of Bling Empire, as Chèrie proposed to Jessey at their son Jevon's elaborate 100 Day party. In addition to Jevon, Chèrie and Jessey also share 5-year-old daughter Jadore.

Bling Empire was picked up for a second season in March, just two months after its January debut. The show follows the lives of wealthy Asian friends and family living in and around Los Angeles.

Ahead of the renewal, the cast opened up to ET about what they’d like to see in season 2. "I'd like to go to South Korea," Kevin Kreider said, while Kane Kim added, “I think traveling is going to be a huge thing.”

"We tried to travel for the first season, but obviously with time constraints and stuff like that, we couldn't. I would actually like to fly the whole cast to Singapore and show them what Singapore truly is," Kane continued.

