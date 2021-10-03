Blake Shelton Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message for Wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is giving Gwen Stefani the gift of love for her birthday. The country singer took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate his wife's special day.
Shelton shared a black-and-white snapshot from their wedding, back in July, and penned a sweet message in honor of the pop icon turning 52.
"Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you," Shelton, 45, wrote.
In the sweet photo from their nuptials, both Shelton and Stefani are sharing a newlywed dance, while both look beaming and bright in their wedding ensembles.
Shelton and Stefani's intimate wedding ceremony took place in July, at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, where he built a special chapel specifically for their wedding.
"It was absolutely a picture-perfect intimate wedding with family. Everyone at the wedding was so thrilled to see Gwen and Blake finally get married," a source told ET of the nuptials. "They have been talking about a wedding for so long and wanted nothing more than to officially call themselves a family. It was a fairy-tale experience even for the guests."
