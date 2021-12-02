Blake Shelton Says 'Nobody Is More Shocked' About His Engagement to Gwen Stefani Than He Is

Blake Shelton understands just how unlikely it is that he and fiancée Gwen Stefani got together. The 44-year-old country singer opened up about his recent engagement to his Voice co-star on Thursday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

"Nobody's more shocked about this than I am. It makes no sense," Shelton joked of his engagement. "I can see that you're looking at that picture right now and thinking, 'What the hell is happening?'"

Colbert joked, "And she seems happy about it! At first I thought it was a dare or something, she lost a bet. But she really seems happy here."

Shelton found the diss hilarious, telling Colbert, "Bring it on, I can take it. I can take it. I understand. Trust me, I understand. You can't blame me for not jumping at the opportunity though."

The couple got engaged last fall after five years together.

Last month, Stefani admitted that prior to their engagement, she had been questioning where the relationship was going.

"I was sort of like, 'What's happening with us?'" she admitted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It was kind of in my mind, like, 'We've been together a long time now. What's going on?' I was in that place in my head."