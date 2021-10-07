Blake Shelton Jokes Gwen Stefani Wedding Is 'Ultimate Publicity Stunt' for 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton is incredibly devoted to winning The Voice! The 45-year-old country star joked about his passion for the NBC music competition show on Wednesday's Late Night With Seth Meyers when discussing his summer wedding to Gwen Stefani.

"Gwen and I, we agree that if we're going to pull off the ultimate publicity stunt, which is what this relationship is, then we wanted to follow through, man, and go ahead and get married," Shelton quipped. "Because you know, the next season of The Voice is coming up and we're team players for NBC."

The "God's Country" singer also joked about having The Voice host Carson Daly officiate their special day.

"The way he handled those wet T-shirt contests back in the day when he was hosting those Spring Break specials, we knew he had to be the guy for us," Shelton said Daly, who is a former MTV VJ.

The singer also opened up about the song he wrote for Stefani during their vows, saying he "didn't feel pressure" because his bride was unaware it was happening.

"Gwen is always, she is constantly on my a** about, I should be writing more songs, how come you don't write more songs?" he shared. "And I have gotten lazy about it over the years, so I decided, well, I'll step up and come up with something."

The song, "We Can Reach the Stars," will soon be available to the public as Shelton is putting it on the upcoming deluxe version of his most recent album, Body Language.

"A lot of people have asked me about it since they found out that I did that. I want people to hear it," he said of the track. "I mean, my god, I married Gwen Stefani, I want everybody to hear that. That's the ultimate bragging rights."

As for this season of The Voice, Shelton didn't mind trash talking his fellow coaches.

"Listen, Ariana [Grande] is a super talented, very sweet human being. My feeling is, she's going to suck as a coach," he joked. "Kelly Clarkson, I think it's kind of fizzled out. I joke that NBC is nothing but Clarkson. People grow tired of it, people are sick and tired of it. And with John Legend, he's just so high all the time. I don't even know if he knows he's on TV. I just feel like this year's going to be a gimme for me, and I'm excited about it."