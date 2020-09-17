Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform 'Happy Anywhere' at 2020 ACM Awards

The pair certainly looked happy to be performing together during their first-ever appearance together at the ACM Awards, where they sang in front of a green screen.

"Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't," Shelton explained before their performance, referring to the slew of ACM performances that were held at iconic venues throughout the historic city.

"But, through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody," Shelton said, as he snapped his fingers and the legendary country music local materialized on the screen around them.

The lovebirds looked lovingly into each others eyes as Shelton strummed his guitar and the pair serenaded one another with their romantic, idyllic tune.

Shelton first announced that he and his musical lady love would be performing their new single earlier this month when he shared a promo of the tune to Twitter.

"Happy Anywhere” with @gwenstefani is coming to y’all live from the @ACMawards ... Get ready and tune in to @cbs on September 16th at 8/7c to watch!!!!" Shelton wrote.

“Happy Anywhere” with @gwenstefani is coming to y’all live from the @ACMawards... Get ready and tune in to @cbs on September 16th at 8/7c to watch!!!! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/8gCPtwwxwj — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 8, 2020

They pair first dropped "Happy Anywere" back in July, and Shelton explained in a press release at the time, "Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere.'"

"We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around," he added. "That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer -- and this entire year."

Shelton himself is nominated for four ACM Awards this year -- including Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Single of the Year, all for his hit "God's Country," as well as Music Event of the Year for his collaboration with Garth Brooks' Dive Bar tour.

Check out the video below for more on how Shelton and Stefani have found ways to be happy anywhere amid quarantine.