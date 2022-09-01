Blake Lively Shares Baby Bump Pics With Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift & More in Stance Against Paparazzi

Blake Lively just shared a series of pregnancy photos with husband Ryan Reynolds and BFF Taylor Swift and others. And she's hoping that by doing so the photographers camped outside of her home will stop hounding her.

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday and shared 10 "photos of me pregnant in real life." Her sole objective? For "the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone." Lively added that the horde of paparazzi are freaking her out as well as her and Reynolds' three children.

Lively also shared a message to her fans and how they can help her cause of keeping her kids' lives -- and their images -- private.

"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children," she wrote in her caption. "You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb."

In the photos, Lively appears in a red bathing suit, cuddled up next to the Deadpool star, enjoying a little quiet time with her sister, Robyn, and hugging it out with the "All Too Well" singer. While her famous husband, family and friends made the cut, there's no denying that her baby bump stole the spotlight.

In one of the photos, Lively takes a selfie with the camera positioned right front of her growing baby bump. In another photo, she's posing in front of a mirror to make it crystal clear that the baby bump's numero uno.

The social media post comes just two days after she stepped out for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City in a sequin mini dress with a cream bow to reveal she's pregnant with baby No. 4. She paired the look with gold jewelry as she proudly showed off her baby bump.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"I just like to create," Lively said during the event, multiple outlets report. "Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

This will be the fourth child for Lively and Reynolds, who tied the knot in 2012. They are already parents to three daughters -- James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.