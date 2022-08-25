Blake Lively Rocks a White Bikini Poolside: See Ryan Reynolds' Comment

It's summer -- and Blake Lively is having a blast. The actress took to Instagram ahead of her 35th birthday with a picturesque snap of herself poolside.

The star smiled in a white bikini against a backdrop of palm trees and sunshine. "Summer lovin’ …had me a blast," she captioned the post, a reference to Grease's "Summer Nights."

Lively's comment section was filled with compliments, including from celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, who wrote back, "With a body like that I’d have a blast all year round."

"Ok smoke show," her sister, Robyn Lively, commented.

As for her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the Deadpool star weighed in with a punchline -- as he's known to do. "Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales," the actor quipped, seemingly revealing the photo was taken abroad.

While it's unclear what brought the star to the U.K., the reason is possibly connected to Reynolds' newly debuted Hulu docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. The show chronicles his and Rob McElhenney's new ownership of the Wrexham Association Football Club in Wales.

Reynolds recently shared photos of himself at the club's stadium. Wrote the actor, "Made it to church on time. @wrexham_afc."

In addition to Lively's 35th birthday, she and Reynolds have another special occasion coming up: their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple is set to celebrate the milestone on Sept. 9.

"I'm paired up with my best friend," he recently told ET. "When that happens, you recognize how unbelievably lucky you are."