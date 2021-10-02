Blake Lively Gets a 'Hollywood Handshake' From 'Great British Bake Off' Judge Paul Hollywood -- See Her Cake!

Blake Lively is in line to be Star Baker! The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her impressive flower-covered unicorn cake on her older sister, Robyn Lively's, birthday.
"If I don’t get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit," Lively wrote after showcasing the detailed pink creation on Instagram.
Paul Hollywood is a judge on The Great British Bake Off, who is known for his discerning eye and palate. On the show, he offers what's referred to as the "Hollywood Handshake" if a creation is particularly delicious or impressive.
Well, Lively got her wish, taking to her Instagram Stories to show off a comment on her post from Hollywood himself.
The 54-year-old British baker and TV personality commented with an handshake emoji, adding, "Nice work."
Lively shared several zoomed in screen grabs of the comment, writing, "Byeeeeee."
The mother of three has made it clear she thinks cakes are a more appropriate birthday treat. Back in October, she shared funny photos of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, celebrating his birthday with a partially-eaten pie.
"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles," she wrote. "@vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married."
