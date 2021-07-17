Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi Who 'Stalked' Her and Her Daughters: 'Where Is Your Morality?'

Blake Lively has had enough of her children "being stalked" by paparazzi. The actress and mother of three left a powerful comment on a since-deleted post from a tabloid sharing photos of herself with her daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, while in New York. The screenshot, captured by Comments By Celebs, shows Lively seemingly smiling and waving at the camera.

"You edit together these images together to look like I'm happily waving. But that is deceitful," Lively wrote. "The real story is: My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see."

She added that when she "tried to calmly approach the photographer, he "would run away" and then "jump out again at the next block."

"Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?" she questioned, before explaining that the photographers whom she was able to talk to she would bargain with to let them take her picture "away from my children if they would leave my kids alone" because it was frightening.

"Please stop paying grown ass men to hide and hunt children," she continued in part, adding "There are plenty of pictures you could've published without the kids. Please delete. C'mon. Get with the times."

Once seeing her comment on Comments By Celebs' post, she left another message sharing her suggestion on how people can help send a message to tabloids that post photos of celebrities' kids without their permission.

"One simple thing people can do is stop following and block any publications or handles who publish kid’s pictures," she commented. "Feel free to report them. Or send a dm sharing why you don’t follow them. But it’s a simple way of only aligning with publications who have morality. And so many do."

"All are trying to service an audience. So if that audience makes it clear they don’t want something —like photos of children obtained by men frightening and stalking them— the publication or account will do what the audience wants," she wrote before adding that "it’s the only way that so many have already stopped. Because the people demanded it. So thank you to everyone who’s made that difference already. And thank you again for sharing. It’s f**king scary."

Fellow mom and celeb friend Gigi Hadid also reposted Lively's comments on her Instagram Story.

Instagram

Earlier this month, the model wrote an open letter to the press on behalf of her 10-month-old daughter, Khai. The 26-year-old first-time mom has shared some subtle photos and videos of her and Zayn Malik's daughter, but has avoided showing her little girl's face. In her post, she added that she hoped "paparazzi, press and fan accounts" would avoid sharing photos of her daughter or at the very least blur out her face.

"As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller," Hadid wrote in part. "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds recently opened up to ET about trying to be the best role model for his daughters. He explained that he decided to open up about his mental health struggles because of his three daughters he shares with Lively.

"Part of it is that I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors and model what it's like to be sad and model what it's like to be anxious, or angry. That there's space for all these things," Reynolds told ET. "The home that I grew in, that wasn't modeled for me really. And that's not to say that my parents were neglectful, but they come from a different generation."

"Part of that is to de-stigmatize things and create a conversation around [mental health]," he added. "I know that when I felt at the absolute bottom it's usually been because I felt like I was alone in something I was feeling. So I think when people talk about it, I don't necessarily dwell on it or lament on it, but I think it's important to talk about it. And when you talk about it, it kind of sets other people free."

"A lot of it is just wanting to model certain things for my own kids and model things for anyone who might need to hear it," he continued in part.

Hear more of what he shared in the video below.