Black-Owned Vintage Stores to Shop Now and Always

February is Black History Month -- the month-long celebration to acknowledge the history and achievements of Black Americans.

Perhaps you're taking this time to educate yourself on historic figures of the Civil Rights Movement -- like Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Angela Davis, Malcom X and so many more -- and their undeniable impact on America. Or, maybe you're reading up on how Black History Month came to be what it's known as today.

Along with studying up on the history of Black Americans, it's also worth showing your support in other ways. One good way to do that is by donating to non-profit organizations working to support the advancement of the Black community or preserve Black history. However, you can also do your part by shopping from Black-owned brands -- including Black-owned vintage stores.

There's no doubt that shopping from Black-owned businesses -- whether they're in the fields of fashion and beauty, health and wellness or another category -- is a great way to support the Black community. And if you're looking to add a piece of history (because Black history is American history) to your collection, these vintage shops can give you this and more.

To get you started on shopping, ET Style gathered the must-know stores to for shopping in honor of Black History Month now and to keep in mind for future vintage shopping. If you want something to commemorate the Black community, like a vintage poster or pin from a historic rally or a vintage piece from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), there's a vintage shop for it. For those of you who simply want a cool piece of vintage clothing from a Black-owned store, there are plenty of curated options to choose from.

Ready to get yourself a piece of history in celebration of Black History Month? Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite Black-owned vintage shops below.

BLK MKT Vintage

Anyone searching for historic Black ephemera like decor, memorabilia and clothing should have BLK MKT Vintage on their radar. The New York-based vintage store has a treasure trove of vintage pieces -- whether they're from historic events in Black history or part of the culture that shaped it -- to choose from.

BLK MKT Vintage

Celebrate a piece of history with this classic button, which was distributed at the 1981 march and rally celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

$45 AT BLK MKT VINTAGE

MAW SUPPLY

As a featured Etsy shop, MAW SUPPLY has become one of the most popular Black-owned vintage shops out there. The Houston-based brand -- offering vintage, reclaimed clothing and accessories for both men and women -- is known for its selection of bold, eye-catching pieces.

Etsy

A classic striped sweater will never get old. This cheerful option has a relaxed, casual fit.

$28 AT MAW SUPPLY

Retro Rhapsody

If you're looking for cool, feminine pieces to incorporate into your wardrobe, Miami-based vintage shop Retro Rhapsody is your store. From romantic lace tops to frothy knits and bold jewelry and accessories, this brand will have all the pretty pieces you could want.

Etsy

Looking for jewelry? Retro Rhapsody has chunky, '80s necklaces like this one in addition to pretty, romantic and minimalist-approved closet staples.

$138 AT RETRO RHAPSODY

Page of Air

Another great vintage shop with romantic staples is Page of Air. Based in Appalachia, Page of Air has everything from classic '80s staples like Laura Ashley dresses and vintage Lee denim to vintage high-fashion from luxury labels like Lanvin.

Etsy

In case you haven't already heard, sweater vests are back and in a major way. If you're hoping to channel the classic '80s trend, why not opt for one straight from the iconic decade?

$85 AT PAGE OF AIR

Fyre Vintage

Shopping for vintage fashion is always a more sustainable route than shopping for new clothes. But you can do even more when you support the Black-owned business Fyre Vintage, because 10% of the brand's profit goes towards sourcing sustainable clothing and essential care packages for women in need in Detroit.

Etsy

When you want a piece of vintage with a cool update, opt for reworked pieces, like this cardigan set from Fyre Vintage.

$65 AT FYRE VINTAGE

Circ Antiques

Whether you're shopping for your wardrobe or for your home, Circ Antiques offers a unique curation of antique and vintage items. From Victorian papier mache items and Frederick Douglas paintings to handmade sunglasses, this shop has the things that'll instantly transport you to another time.

Etsy

These vintage handmade sunglasses from Friedrich's Optik feel as if they were from another time yet modern at the same time.

$595 AT CIRC ANTIQUES

Oluchi Vintage

Black- and woman-owned store Oluchi Vintage drops new arrivals every Friday, which means that there's always a new selection of stylish vintage clothes available for the taking. The shop is known for coordinated sets that are bound to dress up your look. However, it also features casual, reworked shirts that can be worn in and out of the house.

Oluchi Vintage

You'll never go wrong with a classic pantsuit, and this one features faint pinstripes.

$159 AT OLUCHI VINTAGE

Thrilling

Online marketplace Thrilling curates a selection of fashion pieces from vintage and secondhand stores across the country, often highlighting BIPOC and female-owned shops.

Thrilling

If you've ever seen Kate Hudson in 'Almost Famous', there's no doubt you'll see her in this coat. Whether you've been searching high and low for a coat like Penny Lane's or not, this is sure to be a statement piece in your closet.

$349 AT THRILLING