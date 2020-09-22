Bindi Irwin Shares Baby's Gender in Sweet Wildlife Gender Reveal Photo

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are expecting a baby girl! The wildlife conservationists announced the gender of their first child on Tuesday.

"Baby girl, you are our world. ❤️" Irwin, 22, captioned a sweet photo of herself and Powell surrounded by pink flowers, holding up a sonogram and posing next to a large tortoise. "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year."

Bindi's younger brother, Robert Irwin, commented on the post, "I can’t wait to meet my niece! 😊🎉❤️."

Powell shared the same gender reveal photo, writing, "Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be❤️."

The couple tied the knot in March at the Australia Zoo where they work. They announced they were expecting their first child together in August and have been posting regular updates about their future "wildlife warrior" ever since.

For more on the pregnancy news, watch the clip below: