Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Grace Is Starting to 'Show Teething Signs' as She Shares Sweet Pics

Bindi Irwin's daughter is reaching a new milestone! The 23-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that her nearly 5-month-old daughter, Grace's, teeth are starting to come in.

To celebrate the occasion, Bindi shared pics of herself with her tot, which were taken by her husband, Chandler Powell.

The shots, which show Bindi grinning as she holds her smiling baby girl, were taken on the "incredibly special" Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, the Australian conservation property that's dedicated to her late father.

"While we’ve been here our beautiful girl has started to show teething signs," Bindi captioned her post. "Early mornings and not much sleep for any of us. However, this little sunbeam smile makes it all worth it."

Grace's latest milestone came shortly after Bindi shared pics of her baby girl enjoying some time outdoors. In the adorable shots, Grace posed with her parents, as well as her uncle, Robert Irwin, and grandma, Terri Irwin.

The youngest family member even had her own camping chair for the outing, very similar to the ones Robert and Chandler used.

"Our Wildlife Warrior princess," Bindi wrote alongside the sweet pics. "I wish you could hear all of Grace’s 'Ah-Gooo' and 'Gheeeee' noises while these photos were taken. Her smile is the best part of our day."

Last month, Robert opened up to ET about his sister's journey into motherhood, saying, "She is such a good mom and she is really now trying to prioritize time with the family."

