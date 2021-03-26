Bindi Irwin Gives Birth to Baby Girl With Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are now a family of three! The 22-year-old conservationist gave birth to their first child together, a baby girl, on Thursday, she announced via Instagram on Friday.

In the sweet announcement pic, Bindi and Chandler smile as they lovingly look down at their baby girl. According to the second pic, which featured a onesie with a koala on it, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell was born at 5:52 p.m. on March 25, her parents' first wedding anniversary. The newborn was seven pounds, seven ounces, and 20 inches long.

"Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell," Bindi wrote. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light."

"Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s," she continued. "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," she added. "She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Chandler also shared the happy news on his Instagram account, sharing the same pics as his wife, as well as a third one, which featured a close-up of baby Grace's face.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life," he wrote. "You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love."

"Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home," Chandler added.

"My world," Bindi commented.

The new mom's brother, Robert Irwin, celebrated the news in the comment sections, writing, "Love you guys so much! Grace has the most amazing parents ever."

Robert also posted about his niece's arrival, sharing a photo of himself smiling down at the newborn.

"Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace," he wrote. "This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can’t wait for this exciting journey ahead!"

Chandler commented on his brother-in-law's post, writing, "We all love you Funcle Robert!"

Irwin announced she was pregnant in August 2020, after she and Powell tied the knot in March of that year. Since then, she's been giving updates to her fans about her pregnancy. In September, she Instagrammed a picture of her sonogram and noted that she'll be passing on her passion for protecting wildlife and the environment.

"The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey. ❤️," she wrote. "Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now! We can't wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey."

In January, she and 24-year-old Powell recreated a special picture of Bindi's late father, Steve Irwin, kissing her mother, Terri's, baby bump.

"Third trimester love," she wrote in part.

ET spoke to Irwin back in May, when she talked about keeping her last name after getting married as a tribute to her dad. Powell added that they talked about the possible name change, but at the end of the day, she was "an Irwin through and through."

Irwin explained, "I think that for me personally, after dad passed away it was really important for me to feel close to him, and having his last name means so much to me. ... Chandler has become an Irwin now. It has become a part of me. Everyone has their own ideas, but the nice thing is that it's 2020 now, anything works!"