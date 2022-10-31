Bindi and Robert Irwin Pull Off Perfect 'The Office' Halloween Costumes With Little Grace

Bindi Irwin and her family may have won Halloween! On Monday, Bindi, her husband, Chandler Powell, and her brother, Robert Irwin dressed up as characters from The Office. However, while the trio’s Jim, Pam and Dwight were a hit, it was Bindi and Chandler’s 1-year-old daughter, Grace, who stole the show.

“Our boss is making us work late again, lucky she’s so cute. (Swipe for our World’s Best Boss) Happy Halloween from #TheOffice,” Bindi captioned the photo carousel.

Bindi’s post lead with a photo of her, Chandler and Robert getting into character, followed by her holding up the Dundie Award. A few slides in, the wildlife conservationist shows her daughter rocking a “World’s Best Boss” shirt.

On her Instagram Story, Bindi also shared a video of Grace getting some work done as she put a stick inside of a cone. The proud mom also took the opportunity to show off her family’s hippie costumes from last Halloween.

Some of the wildlife at the iconic zoo also got in on the fun. Bindi shared a picture of a porcupine resting on a pumpkin and two lemurs posing in front of a jack-o-lantern.

Meanwhile, over on his respective Instagram, Chandler shared the same set of photos from Halloween.

“I’m not superstitious, but I am a little ‘stitious’” - Michael Scott Happy Halloween 🎃,” he wrote quoting Steve Carrell’s character from The Office.

Robert also added his own twist to the set of pictures featuring his sister and brother-in-law. “Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica. #HappyHalloween,” Robert wrote in reference to one of The Office’s famous lines.

Missing from the Halloween festivities was Bindi and Robert’s mother, Terry Irwin.

And when she's not bossing her parents around, little Grace has been busy at work at the Australia Zoo. Last week, Bindi shared a video of her baby girl selling Chandler some coffee while working at the Koala Café.

“Welcome to Grace Warrior’s ‘Koala Cafe’. 🐨,” Bindi captioned the video.

In the sweet clip, Chandler orders a coffee, while Bindi holds the and assists her baby girl with the order. While waiting for his coffee, Chandler compliments his daughter’s impressive work. “Look at the service here, Instant,” he says.