Billy Eichner Says Being Blocked by Carrie Underwood on Twitter Is a 'Great Honor'

It's been over a year since Billy Eichner revealed that Carrie Underwood blocked him on Twitter, and now the comedian is opening up about how he really feels about the situation -- and why he thinks it happened. The 44-year-old Bros actor was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and didn't hold back when asked about the social media mishap.

"Carrie Underwood blocked me on Twitter, yeah, which I consider a great honor," Eichner quipped in response to a viewer's question about it. "It was one of the great thrills of my life, you know."

Eichner went on to explain why he thinks the 39-year-old country singer hit the block button -- and it came down to Underwood's anti-mask views during the coronavirus pandemic. "There was this thing where she, like, during the height of COVIC, she posted, she retweeted a speech by some Republican guy saying that kids shouldn't have to wear masks in schools."

"Like, kind of letting her political views be known for the first time and I guess I made some jokes about it that went viral on Twitter and I guess she didn't like that," he added.

In August 2021, Eichner shared a screenshot on Twitter that confirmed he had been blocked by the American Idol alum. "ICONIC," he simply captioned the post.

While chatting with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, Eichner said in the past year he's "evolved" away from tweeting snarky remarks about everything, noting that he's concentrating on his new movie, Bros. Eichner also spoke to ET about how proud he is of the film, which is the first gay romantic comedy released by a major studio.

“Bros means so much to me. It’s the thing I’m most proud of that I’ve ever done,” he gushed. "It’s just telling a story unlike any we’ve ever seen in a rom-com at this level. And I think, judging by the early reactions we’ve got and the early screening we’ve done, it’s really special.”

"It’s honestly even taken me by surprise how much people are loving the movie," he added. "Also, they’re very moved by the movie in ways I didn’t even expect.”

Bros hits theaters on Friday, Sept. 30.