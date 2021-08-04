Billie Eilish Transforms Into Animated Character in New Teaser for Her Disney Plus Concert Film

Billie Eilish is giving fans a cinematic concert experience.

The new teaser for her upcoming Disney+ concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, was released on Wednesday and shows Eilish transforming into an animated version of herself. The 30-second clip begins with the singer lounging in a chair as she turns and looks at the camera.

She then magically turns into an animated Eilish, Disney style, before switching back. The teaser also shows scenes of Eilish and brother Finneas performing at the Hollywood Bowl.

A Love Letter to Los Angeles will feature an intimate performance of every song in her new album Happier Than Ever's sequential order -- for the first and only time. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, the special will also include "animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops," per the press release.

The Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell are also part of the film.

Eilish celebrated the big release on Instagram, telling fans the record was "the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i've ever had with my music."

"Happier Than Ever my sophomore album is finally out. i can’t even process it. this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i’ve ever had with my music," she wrote in part. "finneas and i were just on cloud 9 making this album i feel.. i love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. i feel like crying."

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will stream on September 3 on Disney+.