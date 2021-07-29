Billie Eilish Is 'Happier Than Ever' on New Album

Billie Eilish's new era is officially here!

The 19-year-old musical superstar dropped her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, on Friday, following up single releases "My Future," "Therefore I Am," "Your Power," "Lost Cause," and "NDA," all of which charted in the top 40 of the US Billboard Hot 100.

"Happier Than Ever my sophomore album is finally out. i can’t even process it. this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i’ve ever had with my music," Eilish expressed in a post, following the record's release. "finneas and i were just on cloud 9 making this album i feel.. i love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. i feel like crying."

"i grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realization and self reflection. i wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life," she continued, thanking her brother and collaborator. "You are my whole world and i couldn’t do any of this without you. anyway i’m so excited and nervous and blaaah… please take care of this project, it means the world to me. 🤍 I CANT BELIEVE ITTTT."

Eilish's debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, is a bit of a tough act to follow, having launched her career to new heights and landed her five GRAMMYs at the 2020 awards ceremony, including a sweep of the Big 4 categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

However, Eilish has evolved in this project -- beyond just her newly bleached blonde hair. She recently told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that her creative process for this album was much more fulfilling that her debut effort.

"There was just so much reflection, there was so much self-reflection that I was doing," she explained. "I was realizing things about my life that I had never even processed, and realized that I had never processed...and just talking through it and getting it out of me, and then, you know, making it sound good."

"Things, feelings, emotions. You don't even realize they're there until you do," she added. "It's a crazy process, this album."

And while she's now experienced enough to be able to reflect on the sometimes-exhausting and emotionally draining process that accompanies an album release, Eilish explained to Lowe that "it's tough, but it's worth it."

"When you want to give your album a life, and a big one, and you want people to listen, you got to do stuff to make that happen... And it's been a pretty punishing couple of weeks," she admitted. "But the whole process overall has been much better. I feel so much more confident and happy in my life and my personal life, and my brain and my creatives."

"I feel so impacted by this project, and I am beyond happy about that," she added. "So I hope that, yeah, it can move on in that same realm in other people's lives too."

Happier Than Ever is available to purchase and stream now. See more on Eilish in the video below.