Billboard Music Awards Host Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Show With Whitney Houston's 'Higher Love'

Kelly Clarkson opened the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with an unforgettable performance. The singer wowed viewers at home with a touching cover of Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love."

Clarkson was joined by two-time BBMA nominees Pentatonix and renowned drummer, and Prince's protege, Sheila E, and the performers rocked the stage and set the tone for the show to come.

Wednesday's show marks Clarkson's third consecutive time helming the BBMAs, and her first time hitting the awards show stage since her split from husband Brandon Blackstock.

"I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family," Clarkson, who also hosts her own daytime talk show, said in a press release in February after landing the gig for a third time. "I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!"

Last year's awards ceremony was an unforgettable one for the "Broken & Beautiful" singer, who was suffering from appendicitis during the ceremony. Immediately after finishing her hosting duties, ET exclusively learned that Clarkson flew home to Los Angeles to have her appendix surgically removed.

ET just recently spoke with Clarkson about everything that's going on in both her personal and professional lives. Check out our exclusive interview below.