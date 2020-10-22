Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020: Biggest Performances and Most Memorable Moments

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards delivered a jam-packed and entertaining show.

After being postponed from April in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stars headed to Sunrise, Florida, to safely -- and while socially distancing -- celebrate the best in Latin music. Hosted by Gaby Espino, stars like Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias and many more stepped onto the stage to accept awards, dazzle with high-energy performances and stirring acceptance speeches.

Here's a look at some of the best moments of the night.

Maluma Kicks Off the Show

The Colombian heartthrob kicked off the show with a seductive performance of his latest single, "Hawái." He began by laying down on a grand piano, before belting the heartbreak track.

🎶 Deja de mentirte (...) la foto que subiste con él diciendo que era tu cielo.



Comienzan los #Billboards2020 con @maluma y su canción #Hawái.

Gerardo Ortiz and Gente de Zona Join Forces

The artists took the stage for a unique collaboration that brought together the sounds of reggaeton, mariachi and bolero in the TV debut of their single "Otra Botella."

Carlos Vives Honored With Billboard Hall of Fame Award

The Colombian singer was recognized for his prolific singing career, as well as for his outstanding performance as an actor, television host, judge of La Voz and philanthropy. Vives first spoke about his passion for music and bringing joy to his fans' lives with all he's accomplished over the years. He then took the stage to sing a medley of his greatest hits, singing "Cumbiana," "La Bicicleta," "La Gota Fría” and “Pa’ Mayté."

He followed his hop-shaking performance by sharing some inspirational words and thanking his fans.

"Un mensaje para las nuevas generaciones. Cada uno de ustedes es único y original, sean igual en la música," he said in Spanish.

👏🏽 @carlosvives recibe el Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama por su excelente trayectoria en la música. ¡Muchas felicidades!



@carlosvives recibe el Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama por su excelente trayectoria en la música. ¡Muchas felicidades!

Ozuna Makes Major World Premiere

As the top artist with 14 nominations, the reggaetonero performed "Despeinada" during the telecast. He then transitioned to deliver an exhilarating performance of "Mamacita" with the Black Eyed Peas' apl.de.ap, Taboo and J. Rey Soul. Will.I.Am was virtually there.

Towards the end of the show, Ozuna returned to the stage to debut his song "Gracias." The endearing performance ended with him being joined by his two kids, Juan and Sofia.

💓 What a lovely performance!



@ozuna nos encoge el corazón junto a sus hijos durante el estreno de la canción "Gracias" en los #Billboards2020.

Romeo Santos Receives Top Latin Album of the Decade Award

The soulful singer made an appearance at the awards ceremony to thank his fans for their unconditional support, acknowledging the success of his second studio album, Formula: Vol. 2, which he released in 2014.

¡Felicidades @RomeoSantosPage El Rey de la Bachata se lleva el Premio Billboard Top Latin Album de la Década por su album Formula: Vol. 2 😍🙌🏼 #billboards2020 "Un punto mas para la #RepublicaDominicana 🇩🇴"

Armando Manzanero Tribute

Manzanero was honored with the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award for his awe-inspiring career that spans over six decades and which has taken Latin music to the next level internationally. The legendary Mexican singer and composer was joined on stage by a number of artists to perform a medley of his greatest hits.

"Contigo Aprendí" was sung by Pablo Alborán, "Por Debajo de la Mesa" by Luis Fonsi, "Como Yo Te Amé" by Jesus Navarro of Reik, "No Sé Tú" by Joy of Jesse & Joy and “Esta Tarde Vi Llover” by Manzanero, himself.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Honored with Latin Song of the Decade Award

"Despecito" changed the course of Latin music and during the ceremony Fonsi and Yankee celebrated its worldwide success. The hit song topped Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for a record 56 (non-consecutive) weeks, the most weeks at No. 1 for any title since the chart's inception in 1986.

The two artists took the stage to thank their fans for their love for the song. Fonsi also thanked Justin Bieber for being on the remix, which amplified the song ever further.

🔥 ¿Quién no bailó con #Despacito? En los #Billboards2020 lo seguimos haciendo al ritmo de @luisfonsi y @daddy_yankee.



¿Quién no bailó con #Despacito? En los #Billboards2020 lo seguimos haciendo al ritmo de @luisfonsi y @daddy_yankee. Felicidades por ganar el premio Canción de la Década.

Sisqo Brings 'Thong Song' to the Latin Billboards

The R&B singer made a surprise appearance singing part of his hit song "Thong Song" while performing with Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA and Kendo Kaponi as they sang "Don Don." Sisqo was accompanied by a handful of dancers as he busted out his best choreographed moves.

Paulina Rubio Hits the Stage With Raymix

The Chica Dorada brought her signature style and flair to the stage. Rubio, dressed in a shimmering leotard, and Raymix performed their latest single "Tú y Yo." The two were accompanied by backup dancers as they belted out the tune.

Los #PauPowers y super fans de @raymixmusic dijeron presente al #RETOBILLBOARD! Check out @PaulinaRubio y #Raymix performing Tu y Yo alongside their virtual dancers en los #Billboards2020

