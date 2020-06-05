'Big Brother' Stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Expecting Second Child Together

Congrats to Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson!

The Big Brother stars are expecting their second child together, Graf announced on Instagram on Wednesday. The pair are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Maverick, while Nickson has an 8-year-old daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship.

"FINALLY! 😊," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with Nickson and Maverick. "As you guys know, Cody and I have been wanting to have all our kids pretty close in age so we were determined to get pregnant this year. A part of me wanted to straight Kylie Jenner it and tell you guys after the birth but after several accidental IG stories with our ultrasound peaking through in the background, we knew it was time to come clean."

"Maverick is going to be a big sister! I’m not really sure if she fully understands that yet but no matter what, she’s always going to be my baby. 🤍," Graf added. "If you want to hear the full story on how we found out, click the link in my bio to listen to my latest podcast episode where Cody and I spill it all."

Graf and Nickson met after competing on Big Brother 19 in 2017. They tied the knot the following year. In a January 2019 interview with ET, they gushed over their plans for a big family.

"After this one, I’m ready for the next one, and the next one, and the one after that!" Nickson said, admitting he initially wanted 10 kids, but Jessica talked him down to four -- not including Paisley. So, all together, five kids.

“Five is impressive, but I like to think in the future, when they're all grown up and they all come home for the holidays, how great that's gonna be," Graf added.

See more in the video below.