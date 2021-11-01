'Big Brother' Alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Expecting First Child Together

Congrats to Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo! The Big Brother alums are expecting their first child together, they announced on Instagram on Sunday.

Franzel, 28, shared the news with a photo of herself and Arroyo, 29, surrounded by snacks in bed. She places a hand on her growing baby bump in the pic, while a sign reading, "Nic + Vic --> Lil Sidekick July 2021" is displayed in front of her.

"Nic + Vic = our lil’ side kick 👶❤️ We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT!" Franzel captioned the photo. "We feel so blessed & grateful. 🥰 #cococalientefamily 🌶🥥."

Arroyo shared another snap on his Instagram, showing him smiling while pointing at a sonogram. "We’re pregnant 😍 *7 week ultrasound picture; currently 11 weeks!! 👨🏽‍🍼," he wrote.

Franzel and Arroyo met on Big Brother 18 in 2016 and started dating about a year later. They got engaged in the Big Brother house on season 20 in 2018 and were set to tie the knot last year. The pair's wedding became a big storyline on Big Brother 22, which aired over the summer, as she decided to invite new people, like Christmas Abbott, and uninvite some others, like Janelle Pierzina.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Franzel and Arroyo postponed their destination wedding to spring 2021, though it's unclear if that date's been changed again due to their expanding family.

In a 2019 interview with ET, Franzel and Arroyo said it was actually their appearance on season 31 of The Amazing Race that solidified their relationship.

"It was very new in our relationship,” Nicole noted. "We knew going into it that it could be make it or break it … it was scary making that decision. We were going to say yes no matter what, but knowing what could come of it, like America watching us fight and break up and do all that…"

"It's definitely a testing thing for a relationship, right?" Victor said. "You see each other at your most stressful or, I guess, your worst. You're all sweaty, you're running around. You don't know if you're going the right way or whatever it is, so like she said, it's a make it or break it, we're engaged now, so I think it worked out pretty well."

