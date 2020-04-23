Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Charity Is Giving $6 Million to Mental Wellness Services Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Beyoncé is giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, the 38-year-old singer announced that her foundation, BeyGOOD, will be partnering with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to donate $6 million to organizations providing mental health wellness.

"BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement on her website read. "In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis."

"BeyGOOD has partnered with Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall to provide $6 million in funding to organizations providing mental wellness services, through a key national partnership with UCLA," the statement continued. "The initiative is also partnering with the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to offer local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit."

BeyGOOD's support will aid United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Mathew 25, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen and Dia De La Mujer Latina.

During the One World: Together at Home special, Beyoncé honored the "true heroes" who are "making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy."

"We are one family, and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world," she said in part. "I know it's very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes."

Previously, Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z, teamed up with Rihanna and Dorsey to jointly fund $6.2 million in grants aimed at supporting COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the U.S. and abroad. The grants were funded by JAY-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation, Dorsey's #startsmall initiative, and Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation.