Beyoncé Teams Up With NAACP to Fund Black-Owned Businesses

Beyoncé continues to help those who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The singer's BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund teamed up with the NAACP to assist Black-owned small businesses that have directly been impacted by the recent events across the nation.

"Over the last couple of months, the pandemic and outpours for justice throughout the Black community and across the country has been felt in every imaginable area of our lives, including in how our local businesses continue to operate," an official statement reads, in part. "The challenges of Black business owners navigating in the climate cannot be understated, as the effects of uprisings across the nation have led to many businesses being placed in dire straits due to damages and other small business needs."

Grants in the amount of $10,000 will be offered to Black-owned small business to help them sustain their companies and stores during the time.

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has offered a hand to Black-owned businesses. To celebrate Juneteenth, she dropped the empowering track "Black Parade," which also supported Black-owned small businesses in need. On the "Love on Top" singer's website, fans were also redirected to a page with a directory of Black-owned businesses to learn more about.

Last month, Beyoncé was recognized for her charitable work at the 2020 BET Awards. The virtual awards show presented the artist with its Humanitarian Award.

Presented to her by Michelle Obama, Bey dedicated her award to "all of my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there inspiring me, marching and fighting for change."

"Your voices are being heard, and you are proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain. Now, we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I'm encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to continue to do this together, continue to fight for each other and lift each other up, because there are people banking on us staying at home during local elections in primaries happening in states across the country," she said. "We have to vote like our life depends on it."

See more in the video below. For more information on how small businesses can get grants, go here.