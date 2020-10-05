Betty Wright, Legendary Soul Singer, Dead at 66

Rest in peace, Betty Wright.

The legendary soul singer died on Sunday, her niece, Bella, confirmed on Twitter. She was 66.

"I just lost my aunt this morning.... and now my mood has changed.... sleep in peace aunty Betty Wright Two heartsTwo hearts🙏🏾🙏🏾 fly high angel," Bella wrote early Sunday morning.

She added, "My auntie was a legend.... she helped me get my first paychecks singing background..... and I didn’t make it to see you this past week and that’s going to haunt me .... R.I.P. Betty Wright."

News of Wright's death comes about a week after Chaka Khan asked her fans to pray for the star.

"My beloved sister, Betty Wright is now in need of all your prays [sic]," Khan tweeted on May 2. "'Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be' In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty."

Wright was an icon of R&B music, responsible for hits like "No Pain, (No Gain)" and "Tonight Is the Night." Her 1972 single, "Clean Up Woman" was notably sampled for Mary J. Blige’s remix of "Real Love," as well as for other songs by SWV, Sublime, Willie D, Afrika Bambaattaa and Chance the Rapper. Wright's first hit, "Girls Can't Do What Guys Do," was also sampled for Beyonce's "Upgrade U."

The late singer's "Where Is the Love," won Best R&B Song at the 1976 GRAMMY Awards. See more on stars we've recently lost in the video below.