Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon Split After 2 Years Together: Reports

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon have called it quits after two years together, multiple outlets report. The pair began dating in October 2018 following the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, that August.

When ET spoke to Frankel back in March, she said that quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic had brought her and Bernon "closer than ever," despite the reality star being in New York with her 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, and Bernon quarantining in Boston.

"You're closer to the people that you can't be with [because] you're feeling like you want to talk to them and FaceTime them and you miss them," she said. "So we are closer than ever, but I want to go there. It's just we're both sort of panicked. If I go and I can't leave and it's not rational because I'm sure I'd be able to leave, but you want to just feel in your safe place at the moment."

However, according to reports, including Us Weekly, who was first to report the news, the two broke up a few weeks ago, with Page Six's source saying it was over distance.

In an October 2019 interview with Frankel, she told ET that she, her daughter, their dogs and Bernon were "a family unit."

"My dogs love Paul, Bryn loves Paul. We all are a family unit, and there's a lot of love," she said at the time. "We're very simple. We don't go out a lot. We're homebodies. You know, we like the activities, whether it's apple-picking or cooking at home, or now we'll be bathing the dog."

The breakup news also comes weeks after Frankel revealed that she's still legally married to her estranged husband, Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares her daughter.