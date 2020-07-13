Best-Selling Skincare Products on Amazon Under $35

This low-key summer is a prime time to experiment with new skincare products -- especially ones that won't break the bank. And to no one's surprise, Amazon offers tons of highly recommended cleansers, toners and treatments for under $35.

While you might be focused on scoring marked-down clothes and shoes from the go-to mega e-tailer, the Amazon skincare section holds its own with thousands of affordable products that are begging to be added to your daily regimen. You'll find everything from Neutrogena sunscreen to CeraVe night cream to La Roche-Posay moisturizer.

Another incentive for bargain beauty shoppers: If you have Amazon Prime, shipping is free.

Below, shop eight of the best-selling skincare items on Amazon that cost under $35. (A couple are less than nine bucks!)

Paula's Choice is a top choice for effective skincare products. The line's Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant will gently slough off dead cells and keep clogged pores at bay. See ya, dull skin!

Protect your skin from UV rays and the greasiness that often accompanies sunscreen with this lightweight formula. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Non-Greasy Sunscreen with SPF 100+ is suitable for all skin types.

A natural way to cleanse, balance skin pH, tighten pores, control acne and moisturize your skin thanks to a blend of witch hazel, rosewater and aloe vera.Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner also smells delightful.

If you're like us, you've tried countless serums over the years.TruSkin Vitamin C Serum uses its namesake ingredient as well as vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin with regular use.

You've likely seen this little bottle before.Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores.

We're all guilty of not washing our face before bed every once in a while. If you have a habit of skipping that crucial part of your skincare routine, keep a pack of Neutrogena Day & Night Makeup Remover Wipes on your nightstand so you can gently remove the bulk of the dirt, oil and beauty products on your face before passing out.

Amazon's Premium Beauty shop offers beauty brands like Vichy and Perricone M.D. The latter's High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser is a deep-cleaning, anti-aging facial wash that many reviewers report is well worth the price.

This is not your typical face mask. Mix the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay with equal parts apple cider vinegar or water so it turns into a thick paste, then apply generously to your face. (Only leave on for about five minutes if you have sensitive skin or dry skin.) The mask will literally pull out impurities as it works, so you might feel some tightening as it dries. That tingly sensation -- and the mess you might make while prepping this mask -- is normal.