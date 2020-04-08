Best Lash Serums for Eyelashes That Are Longer and Fuller

Not all of us are blessed with long, luscious eyelashes. Whether your natural lashes are short and sparse or eyelash extensions have left you feeling a little naked around your eyes, some of us could use a little boost on our fringe.

Talk to any lash obsessive and they'll tell you that a lash serum can save the day -- it just comes down to sifting through all the different brands, formulas and price points. Some products promote natural lash growth by adding volume or length, while others primarily condition the lashes you already have and help prevent breakage. Many do both -- and can even be used to amp up your eyebrows.

So what makes a good, effective eyelash serum? The ones we love contain hardworking ingredients like biotin and hyaluronic acid, come with an applicator brush for precise application and, ideally, are available online and over the counter. (Popular brand Latisse -- with active ingredient isopropyl cloprostenate -- has been proven to be incredibly effective but requires a prescription.)

One piece of advice: Don't expect longer lashes overnight. If you choose to introduce any of these products to your beauty routine, wait at least a couple of weeks before you expect to start to see results. In the meantime, there's always mascara and eyelash curlers.

Below, the eyelash growth serums we have our eyes on right now.

