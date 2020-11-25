Best Holiday Masks to Give and Wear This Season

The holidays are here again and, unfortunately, we’re still in a global pandemic. This year’s holiday celebration will look different than years passed, but if you’re looking for a fashionable, festive, and functional option to celebrate the season, and stay protected from COVID-19, face masks are the way to go.
Walmart, Target, Old Navy, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, and other major retailers are stocking their shelves with a variety of breathable and affordable holiday-themed reusable face masks, eco-friendly face masks, adult face masks, and kids face masks, tailor-made for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.
For those looking to support small businesses during these tough economic times, Amazon and Etsy have a huge selection of handcrafted face masks from small business owners, some of whom are also healthcare workers.
With Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals heating up, it's the perfect time for early bird shoppers to get ahead of the holiday shopping rush. If you’re buying Secret Santa and White Elephant gifts, stocking stuffers, or simply adding to your personal collection, ET Style has you covered.
Below, see our picks for the best holiday face masks to give and wear, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals!
Whoopi
Nordstrom
Whoopi
Whoopi Goldberg is spreading a little holiday cheer with her line of embroidered reusable face masks that are available in a variety of different designs.
TheTeesShop
Etsy
TheTeesShop
Make it a Charlie Brown Christmas with this adorable handmade face mask.
SantaSafe
Walmart
SantaSafe
Channel Santa Claus with a beard costume face mask.
Johnson & Murphy
Nordstrom
Johnson & Murphy
Fashion meets function with this stylish Hanukkah face mask with adjustable ear loops.
Top It Off
Walmart
Top It Off
This affordable Reindeer print face mask, with elastic straps and rubber adjusters, is suitable for ages 2 years old and up.
REGULARLY $20
DecorByGLDesigns
Etsy
DecorByGLDesigns
Celebrate and educate with a custom printed cotton face mask that lists the seven principles of Kwanzaa.
HG Designs Ltd
Etsy
HG Designs Ltd
These handmade, eco-friendly, fitted face masks are made from breathable cotton, with two layers of fabric for better filtration.
Echo
Bloomingdale's
Echo
Bloomingdale's soft, cotton, triple-layer holiday face masks feature elastic ear loops, and a filter pocket.
Old Navy
Old Navy
Old Navy
Old Navy’s triple-layer cloth holiday masks include a mixture of solid colors and holiday designs.
Medrespiria
Amazon
Medrespiria
Disposable, dust proof, three-ply masks in a fun holiday print.
Maskwalla Boutique
Etsy
Maskwalla Boutique
Handcrafted, washable, reusable face mask complete with a silver adhesive nose wire, and adjustable ear loops.
LebonYard
Amazon
LebonYard
These Christmas face masks are made from eco-friendly material.
WeddingStar Store
Amazon
WeddingStar Store
Make a statement with this Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cotton face mask, which features three layers of protection, and a flexible wire nose band to prevent fogging when you wear glasses.
D Diana Dickson
Amazon
D Diana Dickson
A perfect gag gift for the Grinch in your life.
RELATED CONTENT: