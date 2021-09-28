Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts, Sweet Treats and More

October is right around the corner, which means the holiday season will start occupying our minds before we know it. (Plus, it's never a bad thing to start shopping for holiday gifts early!)

After last year's holiday season -- which saw many families and friends spending it apart -- the 2021 holidays may be the uplifting pick-up we need, and gift giving is as appreciated and important as ever.

To help you find a great gift for any gift recipient -- whether that's your partner, friend, mom, dad, sibling, family member, co-worker, boss, anyone! -- ET Style is here to help you with our ultimate holiday gift guide. We've already started selecting the best gift idea options to browse through, along with deals and promo codes to help you save money this year.

We've gathered the best products to make getting through this year's holiday shopping list easy. Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers, gift baskets, delicious treats, fun gifts, unique gifts, beauty advent calendars, Christmas gift ideas, Hanukkah gifts or last minute gifts, our gift guide is sure to have something you'll want to put a bow on.

Peek ahead for ET Style's lineup of great gift ideas for every special person in your life and check back as we add more!

Best Pajama Sets to Give as Gifts

Give them the coziness they crave.

Best Scented Holiday Candles

A cozy, warm candle is always a good gift idea.

Best Beauty Holiday Advent Calendars

A beauty gift every day makes counting down to the holidays even more fun.

Best Meal Kits for the Holidays

Treat loved ones to a delicious, easy-to-make meal kit.

Best Home Gym Equipment to Give as Gifts

For the person who rather work out from the comfort of home.

Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget

In case you're planning on getting engaged this holiday season.

Best Gifts for Home From Amazon

Spice up everyone's home this holiday season with epic gifts which will upgrade everyone's home.

Best Beauty Gifts on Amazon

Shop Honest Beauty, Farmacy, Drunk Elephant and more.

Pet Gifts for the Holidays

From stylish pet-themed apparel and decor to unique treats and toys, fetch these gifts now.