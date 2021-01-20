Bernie Sanders' Handmade Mittens and Practical Jacket on Inauguration Day Go Viral

x
Bernie Sanders&#039; Handmade Mittens and Practical Jacket on Inauguration Day Go Viral

Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Day outfit caught the internet's eye. The Vermont senator attended the ceremony in a practical ensemble, complete with mittens and insulated jacket, which went viral with the hashtag #BerniesMittens. 

Sen. Sanders kept warm in a Burton down jacket and patterned mittens, which were a gift made by a local Vermont teacher named Jen Ellis. Ellis revealed on Twitter that the pair was created from repurposed wool sweaters and fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. 

The meme-worthy outerwear and winter accessory pairing had social media talking with hilarious responses to Sanders' sartorial choices for the momentous occasion where President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office. 

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Here is a selection of the hilarious tweets. 

"In Vermont we dress warm. We know something about the cold, and we're not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm, and that's what I did today," Sanders told CBS This Morning's Gayle King when asked about his viral outfit. 

The inauguration ceremony was a star-studded event. Lady GagaJennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks performed at the Capitol. Former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton along with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were also in attendance. 

