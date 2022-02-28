Benedict Cumberbatch Responds to 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Fan Theories (Exclusive)

While speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner about the theories -- which included speculation about an evil version of Doctor Strange, the involvement of the Illuminati, unannounced cameos and much more -- the celebrated actor made a series of various, cryptic expressions to the camera.

"I'm just trying to pull faces as clues that will then be turned over on the internet," Cumberbatch explained, teasingly. "I mean, look, maybe? Who knows?"

"I do. I know," he added, tauntingly.

"It's the beginning of all of this, isn't?" Cumberbatch asked rhetorically, predicting his future of repeatedly having to lie about what happens in the hotly anticipated movie over the coming months of publicity and press tours.

"I kind of escaped it with Spider-Man [No Way Home] because we were doing reshoots for Strange, so I couldn't do the tour," he recalled. "So, poor Tom [Holland] and Zendaya and Jacob [Batalon] and everybody else had to go, 'Yeah, no, no, yeah, no haven't heard about that,' and just sort of deny everything. So I'm going to start doing that same game now."

That being said, Cumberbatch did tease just how exciting and unexpected the magical superhero epic is going to be.

"I will tell you this -- it is a feast! It's a Sam Raimi special," Cumberbatch shared, referring to the film's legendary director. "It's got everything it says in the title and a lot more."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to hit theaters May 6. Check out the video below for a look at the long-awaited entry in the ever-growing MCU.